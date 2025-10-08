Denunciation of agreement on disposal of plutonium establishes parity with US — expert

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. By denouncing an agreement on the disposal of weapons-grade plutonium Russia has regained parity with the United States, Alexander Uvarov, a nuclear expert and head of the Atominfo research center, said.

"By the decision to denounce the agreement on the disposal of weapons-grade plutonium, Russia has actually regained its parity position with the United States. Now, at the state level, the situation that developed more than ten years ago is being fixed, when, due to the unilateral steps by the Americans, implementation of the agreement on the disposal of weapons-grade plutonium was de facto suspended, and then completely interrupted," said the expert.

Under the agreement, Russia and the United States were supposed to dispose of 34 tons of weapons-grade plutonium each by making nuclear fuel for power plants from it. However, Uvarov said that the Barack Obama administration proposed to consider immobilization, or burial after dilution with an inhibitor substance of its plutonium because of a failure to build a uranium-plutonium fuel plant.

"Such an approach could not suit the Russian side in any way, because the principle of irrevocability was violated. At least at the state level, the task of reverse extraction of plutonium from the buried mixture is solvable. In other words, if Russia finally destroyed its 34 tons of weapons-grade plutonium, the United States could return its quota at any time. It was these actions by the United States that caused the failure of the agreement. Since the American approach to the problem has not changed over the past ten years, it is now the turn of politicians to fix the situation and denounce the agreement," the expert said.

On Wednesday, State Duma denounced the intergovernmental agreement with the United States on the disposal of weapons-grade plutonium, which is no longer used for defense purposes.