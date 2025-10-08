West wants to keep air of distrust around Iran — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused the West of playing games aimed at making Iran a kind of pariah in the Arab world.

"Many would like to preserve the Arab countries of the [Persian] Gulf's wary attitude towards Iran. It’s the West that plays these games," he said in an interview for the "Bridges to the East" project.

"The Britons have always been known for their ‘divide and conquer’ tactics," he said. "Sadly, some of our Western colleagues are still guided by colonial and neo-colonial habits."

He mentioned the upcoming Russian-Arab summit, due on October 15.

"Over the past few years, with our contribution, there have been certain positive developments in Iran’s relations with Arab countries," he said. "A few years ago, [Iran] agreed to normalize relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."

However, in his opinion, "many are reluctant to see Iran resolve its problems, demanding that the Islamic Republic not just unilaterally give up its nuclear ambitions, including its peaceful nuclear program, but also want it to disarm unilaterally.".