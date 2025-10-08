OPCW has no right to identify users of chemical weapons — Russia’s representative

THE HAGUE, October 8. /TASS/. The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has no right to identify those responsible for the use of the weapons, Russia’s Permanent Representative Vladimir Tarabrin said.

"Any activity aimed at identifying those responsible for violating the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (CWC), including the establishment of an attribution mechanism in the OPCW, goes beyond the mandate of the Convention," he told the 110th session of the OPCW Executive Council.

The diplomat said that the decision to introduce attribution, which provides for an investigation and identification of the guilty parties, was made in 2018 in violation of the provisions of the CWC and concerned exclusively the situation in Syria.

Tarabrin called for all cases of the alleged use of chemical weapons to be considered in strict accordance with the provisions of the CWC.

"We stand in solidarity with our colleagues who express concern about the attempts to accuse the participating states of non-compliance with the CWC based on information from the media, social networks or any other open sources," he said.

The 110th session of the OPCW Executive Council is being held from October 7 to 10.