Putin, Aliyev to meet in Dushanbe after year-long hiatus

DUSHANBE, October 8. /TASS/. When the presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan, Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev, meet in Dushanbe, it will be their first substantive sitdown since last October, according to the TASS estimates.

Brief contacts between the two leaders took place on the sidelines of the SCO summit in China in September. As Putin noted, the leaders were able to exchange "a couple of words." However, their last full-scale meeting took place in October 2024 on the sidelines of a meeting of the Council of Heads of the CIS member States.

On October 7, Aliyev personally congratulated Putin on his birthday over the phone, ending a six-month long silence between the two.