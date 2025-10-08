Russia to promote constructive unifying agenda at UNSC, diplomat vows

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. During its chairmanship at the UN Security Council (UNSC) Russia will hold discussions on the situation in the Middle East and many other events, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a press briefing, stressing that Moscow will "promote a constructive unifying agenda" even under current difficult conditions.

"Russia is a permanent member of the UN Security Council and as a responsible participant of the international community will as per usual exert the utmost effort in order to ensure the UN Security Council’s smooth and efficient operation. And we intend to promote a constructive unifying agenda, guide our colleagues to seek common ground while carefully considering the approaches of all interested countries, no matter how hard it is to do so at the current stage," the diplomat assured.

Zakharova reiterated that on October 1, Russia assumed the one-month chairmanship of the UN Security Council which has "the main responsibility for maintaining international peace and security."

According to her, two key events will take place in October. "The first one is the open debate on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian issue," the diplomat said, specifying that the discussion will be held on October 23 and will continue "a series of international discussions on the matter, including the issue of promoting a two-state solution of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict."

The second key event is slated for October 24, United Nations Day, when an open debate titled "The United Nations Organization: Looking into the Future" will be held. The diplomat pointed out that it is planned to consider the "prospects of reviving the UN’s role as a central coordinating mechanism of aligning the interests of member states, upholding the imperatives in observing the principles of the UN Charter in their entirety, totality and interrelatedness."

Zakharova named among other scheduled events sessions on Bosnia and Herzegovina, Haiti, Yemen, Colombia, Lebanon, Libya, the Great Lakes, Syria, Somalia, the Central African Republic, the settlement of the Western Sahara conflict and in Kosovo and the UN-African Union cooperation.

"We plan to extend the mandates of the UN mission in Kosovo, the one for Libya, the referendum mission in Western Sahara and Operation Althea in Bosnia and Herzegovina, and a decision will also be made on extending sanctions against Haiti," Zakharova said. She added that on October 15-17 Addis Ababa will host joint events of the UN Security Council and the African Union Peace and Security Council where "a wide array of subjects will be considered of top importance for the African continent and a path of further deepening interaction between these bodies will be mapped out.".