Russian troops liberate Novogrigorovka in Zaporozhye Region over past day — top brass

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the settlement of Novogrigorovka in the Zaporozhye Region over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"Battlegroup East units liberated the settlement of Novogrigorovka in the Zaporozhye Region through decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,500 troops along engagement line in past day – latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,500 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 220 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, about 225 troops and seven armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and around 155 troops, a tank and five armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 445 troops and four artillery guns in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, more than 385 troops, a tank and four artillery weapons in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and over 70 troops and four field artillery guns in the area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 220 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a tank brigade, two mechanized brigades, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades and a border guard detachment of Ukraine’s Border Guard Service in areas near the settlements of Alekseyevka, Varachino, Kondratovka, Korchakovka, Pershe Travnya, Rogoznoye and Yastrebinoye in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and a border guard detachment of Ukraine’s Border Guard Service in areas near the settlements of Volchansk, Kolodeznoye and Obukhovka in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 220 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 16 motor vehicles and four artillery guns in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed eight ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 225 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 225 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed seven enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Kupyansk, Kurilovka, Novoosinovo and Palamarevka in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 225 personnel, seven armored combat vehicles, 25 motor vehicles and a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two air defense radar stations, three electronic warfare stations and seven ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 155 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 155 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and five enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their tactical position and completed the destruction of Ukrainian armed formations blocked south of the Kleban-Byk reservoir in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They inflicted losses on formations of five mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, an airmobile brigade, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Druzhkovka, Zakotnoye, Konstantinovka, Kramatorsk, Pazeno, Privolye, Reznikovka, Svyato-Pokrovskoye and Seversk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 155 personnel, a tank, five armored combat vehicles, including a HMMWV armored vehicle and a MaxxPro armored vehicle of US manufacture, 18 motor vehicles and four artillery guns, among them two German-made 155mm Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled artillery systems, a Grad multiple rocket launcher, an electronic warfare station and two counterbattery radar stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed five ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 445 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 445 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a heavy mechanized brigade, five mechanized brigades, an airborne brigade, three air assault brigades, an artillery brigade, two jaeger brigades, three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades, a territorial defense brigade and three National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Vladimirovka, Grishino, Dimitrov, Ivanovka, Krasnoarmeysk, Novonikolayevka, Rodinskoye, Rusin Yar, Sergeyevka, Suvorovo and Torskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 445 personnel, five motor vehicles, four artillery guns, including a French-made 155mm Caesar self-propelled artillery system, a Polish-manufactured 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery weapon and a 155mm Bogdana self-propelled artillery gun, and also an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 385 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 385 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and four artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Verbovoye, Novonikolayevka and Sosnovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region and Malinovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 385 personnel, a tank, 17 motor vehicles, four artillery guns, an electronic warfare station and a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery radar station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates over 70 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated more than 70 Ukrainian troops and four enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a heavy mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Lukyanovskoye, Malaya Tokmachka and Stepnogorsk in the Zaporozhye Region, Lvovo and Tyaginka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"Over 70 Ukrainian army personnel, six motor vehicles, four field artillery guns, an electronic warfare station, a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery radar station and an Israeli-made RADA air defense radar were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian troops strike train with Ukrainian army personnel in past day

Russian troops struck a train transporting Ukrainian army personnel and deployment sites of Ukraine’s armed forces and foreign mercenaries over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck a traction substation and a train involved in transporting Ukrainian army units, the infrastructure of a military airfield, workshops for the assembly and sites for the storage of unmanned aerial vehicles, a fuel depot, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukraine’s armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 141 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 218 Ukrainian UAVs, four HIMARS rockets over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 218 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and four US-made HIMARS rockets over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down two guided aerial bombs, four rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 218 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 667 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 89,163 unmanned aerial vehicles, 631 surface-to-air missile systems, 25,410 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,598 multiple rocket launchers, 30,280 field artillery guns and mortars and 43,469 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.