MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Russia knows how to deal with enemies, if the Moldovan authorities consider it as their enemy, Andrey Kartapolov, the chairman of the State Duma’s defense committee, told TASS, commenting on Moldova's new military strategy, which points to Russia as the main threat to the country's security.

"Since they consider us enemies, we know how to deal with our enemies," Kartapolov said.

He also noted that as long as Moldova is ruled by President Maia Sandu, a "Western puppet," Russia can expect no different attitude. "[Moldova] is a complete police state where any dissent is suppressed, and the latest parliamentary elections only confirm what is happening," Kartapolov added.