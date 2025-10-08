Russia to respond if another country conducts nuclear tests — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Moscow will respond if another country were to make the erroneous and destabilizing decision to conduct nuclear tests, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters.

The senior diplomat noted that Washington has long been maintaining infrastructure necessary for nuclear tests in a state of combat readiness. "I'd like to emphasize that the US has long been keeping its infrastructure ready for such purposes." Some time ago, we took note of this stance. This occurred when the Russian side made a decision on the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START)," Ryabkov said.

"If a country with the capability makes the erroneous decision to conduct nuclear tests, and Washington is clearly in our focus, then we will retaliate immediately," the senior diplomat stated.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Valdai International Discussion Club plenary session that Moscow saw that "someone was preparing" for nuclear tests and would retaliate if they occurred.