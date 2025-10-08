State Duma denounces plutonium disposition agreement between Russia and United States

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Russian lawmakers voted at a plenary meeting to denounce the agreement with the United States on the disposition of weapons-grade plutonium which is no longer used for defense purposes.

Apart from the intergovernmental agreement reached between Moscow and Washington in 2000 and ratified in 2011, the bill submitted by the Cabinet proposes that all protocols associated with it be denounced, too.

The accompanying materials read that the US side did not fulfil a single condition under the document. Moreover, the United States has taken more anti-Russian steps "that radically change the strategic balance that existed when the agreement was signed and pose additional threats to strategic security."