IN BRIEF: Senior Russian diplomat evaluates Alaska summit outcome, Tomahawk issue

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. The transfer of Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine would significantly alter the situation but would not change the objectives of Moscow’s special military operation, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters.

According to him, the momentum generated by the Russia-US summit in Alaska toward settling the situation around Ukraine has largely faded.

TASS has compiled the main points from the diplomat’s remarks.

On Ukraine settlement

The impetus from the Russia-US summit in Anchorage, Alaska, toward resolving the conflict in Ukraine "has largely been lost" due to the actions of those promoting "war until the last Ukrainian," mainly among Europeans.

On potential Tomahawk supplies to Ukraine

The transfer of Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine would result in "a serious shift in the situation," though it would not alter Russia’s determination to meet the goals of its special military operation.

Moscow calls on Washington "to act soberly and responsibly" over the issue: "I hope those urging Washington toward such a move realize the depth and gravity of its consequences."

Moscow urges Washington to weigh carefully before transferring Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine: "And we would like to stress that our enemies will not achieve their aims through pressure or intimidation."

On EU’s plans to restrict movement of Russian diplomats

Those in the European Union discussing limits on Russian diplomats’ travel are merely searching for new restrictive measures: "We don’t care about their permissions or bans. In reality, this has nothing to do with actual life."

Moscow will respond in kind if the EU introduces restrictions on Russian diplomats within the bloc: "They must understand that we will mirror every move they make."

On New START, arms control

There are no plans to renew the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START): "The idea is to maintain the core quantitative limits outlined in the agreement for a year after its official expiry, starting February 6 next year, strictly provided that the United States does not take steps undermining parity and balance in strategic stability during this time."

Russia has not yet received an official reply from Washington to President Vladimir Putin’s proposal to continue observing the treaty’s limits.

Russia can proceed without a US response if Washington shows no interest in the New START initiative: "We have made the proposal, it is an open hand. If they are not interested, we can do without it."

Russia does not associate the issue of Tomahawk deliveries to Kiev with the New START proposal toward the US: "These are two separate [matters]."

Washington has long been working to prepare its infrastructure for nuclear tests.

Russia will respond in kind immediately if any other country makes "the wrong decision, harmful to international security," to conduct nuclear tests.

The cemetery of arms control agreements is steadily expanding due to Washington’s destructive policy.

Russia, under the current circumstances, considers it inappropriate to maintain its obligations under the plutonium management and disposition agreement with the US.

On communication with US

Russia maintains sporadic contact with the US on prisoner exchanges: "Communication happens from time to time, but there has been no progress on concrete plans," he said. The sides "will need more time to continue this process."

There is no agreement yet on where to hold Russia-US talks on eliminating irritants in bilateral relations: "In fact, we maintain if not daily, then regular and frequent contact with our colleagues on this issue, too."

The edifice of Russian-US relations is steadily crumbling: "We have a certain edifice of relations that is cracking and collapsing. The Americans are to blame for this. The cracks have now reached the foundation."