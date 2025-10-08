Russia's obligations under plutonium agreement with US no longer acceptable — MFA

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Russia, under the current circumstances, considers it inappropriate to maintain its obligations under the plutonium management and disposition agreement with the US, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told the State Duma.

"In this situation, the process of terminating cooperation with the Americans under the agreement, even from a formal standpoint, simply naturally offers itself. Maintaining any further obligations regarding plutonium, which is the subject of this agreement, is unacceptable and inadvisable from any point of view," he explained.

At Wednesday's plenary session the State Duma considered a bill "On the denunciation by the Russian Federation of the agreement between the Government of the Russian Federation and the Government of the United States on the disposal of plutonium, declared to be no longer necessary for defense purposes, its handling, and cooperation in this area, and the protocols to this agreement."

Ryabkov clarified that "the necessary conclusions and approvals have been received, and if the federal law is adopted, no additional federal budget expenditures will be required for its implementation."

He recalled that this agreement was suspended by a presidential decree on October 31, 2016, and a federal law on this matter was adopted at the same time.

"The reasons were: a fundamental change in circumstances, the imposition of sanctions against Russia by the United States, the adoption of a law on support for Ukraine that allows interference in our country's internal affairs, NATO's eastward expansion, and the buildup of the US military presence in East European countries," Ryabkov stated.

He emphasized the fact that there was also "an intention by the United States to change the plutonium disposal procedure, as outlined in the agreement itself, without obtaining consent from Russia."

"The agreement assumed that Russia would process excess plutonium into so-called mixed uranium-plutonium fuel, or MOX fuel, for nuclear power plants. The Americans intended to bury it, but the proposed disposal methodology raised questions about the possible recovery of this material after disposal," Ryabkov explained.

Conditions for the agreement's resumption

"Therefore, the situation required action on our part. Certain conditions for the agreement's resumption were formulated, which, of course, the Americans failed to fulfill," Ryabkov stated. "At present none of these conditions can be met, given that the situation has radically changed," leading to the termination of cooperation in this area. The agreement with the United States was reached in 2000 and ratified in 2011. It provided for the disposal by each side of 34 tons of weapons-grade plutonium, declared redundant for military programs.