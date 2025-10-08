Senior Russian diplomat sees momentum from Alaska summit toward peace in Ukraine exhausted

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. The powerful momentum from the Russia-US summit in Anchorage toward resolving the Ukraine crisis seems to have been spent already, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, addressing the State Duma.

"Unfortunately, the powerful momentum from the Anchorage [summit] in favor of [peace] agreements has largely been undermined through efforts by opponents and efforts by supporters of 'war till the last Ukrainian', mostly among the Europeans," the senior Russian diplomat lamented.

He attributed this result to what he called destructive actions, mostly of the Europeans.