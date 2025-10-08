Russian troops destroy several Ukrainian army positions in Kramatorsk-Druzhkovka area

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup South units destroyed two drone control antennae, a temporary deployment site, a motor vehicle and a mortar of the Ukrainian army in the Kramatorsk-Druzhkovka frontline area in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"In accomplishing combat objectives in the zone of the special military operation, FPV drone operators of the 6th Motor Rifle Division of the Battlegroup South destroyed an enemy drone control antenna in the Kramatorsk-Druzhkovka direction," the ministry said in a statement.

The antenna destruction deprived the Ukrainian combat group of the possibility to conduct reconnaissance and adjust troop operations, the ministry said.

In addition, a 152mm Msta-S howitzer eliminated a temporary deployment site of the Ukrainian army with the military personnel. An FPV drone team of the 71st Motor Rifle Division detected and destroyed a Ukrainian motor vehicle in the Kramatorsk-Druzhkovka direction, it said.

Russian forces also destroyed a Ukrainian drone control post with manpower near Konstantinovka. Russian drone operators uncovered and destroyed a Ukrainian drone control antenna and a camouflaged 120mm mortar with its crew, depriving the enemy of a tactical advantage in that area, the ministry reported.