Russia-Tajikistan trade turnover rises by 17% in first seven months of 2025

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and Tajikistan increased by more than 17% during the first seven months of 2025, and at the of 2024 it increased by over 7% reaching $1.5 bln, Russian Presidential Aide for International Affairs Yuri Ushakov said during a briefing.

He emphasized that Tajikistan is a strategic partner and ally of Russia in the Central Asian region, and that bilateral relations continue to develop in a constructive and friendly manner.

"Russia is Tajikistan’s leading trading partner, accounting for over 22% of the country’s foreign trade. Incidentally, trade turnover in 2024 grew by more than 7%, reaching $1.5 bln. In the first seven months of this year, growth has continued at approximately more than 17%," Ushakov said.

In addition, accumulated Russian investments in Tajikistan’s economy amount to approximately $500 mln, and more than 300 enterprises with Russian participation are currently operating in the republic. According to the presidential aide, about 1.2 mln Tajik citizens are employed in Russia, accounting for roughly 16% of all foreign workers in the country. In turn, remittances sent by Tajik nationals working in Russia exceeded $1.8 bln in 2024, representing 17% of the republic’s GDP.