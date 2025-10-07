All CIS leaders warmly congratulate Putin on his birthday over phone — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. The leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries have personally congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on his birthday, the Kremlin press service reported.

Those who called Putin included Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Tajik head of state Emomali Rahmon, Turkmenistan’s leader Serdar Berdimuhamedow, as well as Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The CIS leaders warmly congratulated Putin. "During the phone conversation, the leaders discussed the development of bilateral relations and their upcoming joint work at the CIS Heads of State Summit in Dushanbe," the Kremlin said.

The press service also noted that all CIS leaders sent Putin written birthday greetings.

Russian President Vladimir Putin celebrates his 73rd birthday on October 7. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier announced numerous international contacts for this day.