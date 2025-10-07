CIS leaders to discuss establishment of CIS Plus platform, Kremlin aide says

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. The leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States will discuss the establishment of a new CIS Plus platform at the summit in Dushanbe, Russian Presidential Aide for International Affairs Yury Ushakov has told the media.

"It is very important that the establishment of a new CIS Plus platform will be discussed during the CIS summit. This format envisions the participation of third countries and organizations of events under the auspices of the CIS," he said. He noted that similar formats, such as SCO+ and BRICS+, are often used in regional organizations.

Ushakov stated that the summit would also address the very important issue of granting the Shanghai Cooperation Organization an observer status within the CIS. He recalled that the corresponding decision of the SCO Heads of State Council was made on September 1 in Tianjin, China.