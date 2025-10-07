Russia invites leaders of 22 Arab states to summit — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. The leaders of 22 Arab states have been invited to participate in the first Russian-Arab summit, but the final list of participants will be announced on October 13 or 14, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"I think the final list of participants will be made public sometime on Monday or Tuesday (October 13 or 14 - TASS)," the Kremlin aide said.

"The final list is still unclear, considering the ongoing work on [US President Donald] Trump’s Gaza plan. Many of our summit participants are directly involved in this work," Ushakov explained. "In any case, we've invited the leaders of all 22 states and, of course, the Arab League secretary general," the aide added.

The first Russian-Arab summit will take place in Moscow on October 15. Ths international event will be held under the slogan "Cooperation for peace, stability and security."

