West leverages ecology to contain Russia in Arctic — presidential aide

ST. PETERSBURG, October 7. /TASS/. The West uses environmental concerns to promote its own commercial projects and contain Russia in the Arctic region, Russian Presidential Aide and Maritime Board Chairman Nikolay Patrushev said.

The official pointed out that Russia is increasingly being criticized for the ecological state of the Arctic territories, which is allegedly worsening due to ongoing economic activity.d

"In fact, the ecological issue has become an instrument for promoting commercial interests and restricting Russian activity in the Arctic for the West," he emphasized.

The council meeting agenda will therefore include a discussion of an important issue related to safeguarding the natural environment of Russia's Arctic zone, taking into account the development of the Trans-Arctic transport corridor and the industrial development of mineral resources in the Arctic, the presidential aide concluded.