Number of documents due to be signed during Putin's visit to Tajikistan — MFA

DUSHANBE, October 7. /TASS/. A range of interstate and intergovernmental documents are scheduled to be signed during Russian President Vladimir Putin's state visit to Tajikistan on October 8-9, the republic’s Foreign Ministry reported.

"The President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin will pay a state visit to Tajikistan on October 8-9. A wreath-laying ceremony at the Ismoil Somoni Monument, one-on-one and expanded talks between heads of state, and the signing of interstate and intergovernmental documents are planned during the state visit," the ministry said in a statement on its website.

Following the talks, the leaders of Tajikistan and Russia will hold a joint press conference.

In September, Russian Ambassador to Tajikistan Semyon Grigoriev, responding to a question from TASS at a press conference, said that during Putin's state visit, an investment agreement is planned to be signed on an industrial park in Dushanbe, which Tajikistan and Russia are jointly developing. According to him, both sides will also discuss a wide range of issues, including economic and humanitarian cooperation as well as regional developments.

Russia-Tajikistan relations

Earlier, in a congratulatory message to Rahmon marking the 34th anniversary of Tajikistan’s independence, Putin highlighted the "successful development of strategic partnership and alliance" between the two countries and expressed confidence in the further strengthening of constructive ties.

In recent years, Tajikistan has recorded its highest trade turnover with Russia and China. Trade turnover between Tajikistan and Russia in January-August this year amounted to over $1.4 billion, with growth rates reaching 13%. At the end of 2024, trade between the two countries totaled approximately $1.9 billion — a 15% increase compared to 2023.

In March, following talks with Rahmon in the Kremlin, Putin announced that Moscow and Dushanbe were working to increase bilateral trade by 2.5 times by 2030.