Kremlin vows retaliation for unlawful seizure of Russian assets

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Russia will retaliate to Western attempts to seize its property and defend its rights via any legal means available, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a news briefing.

"Naturally, if plans to illegally seize Russian assets are implemented, of course, the Russian Federation will protect its interests and use every available legal instrument. <…> We will defend our rights in courts and prosecute those who [conducted] unlawful activities or initiated them, the decision makers and so on," Peskov warned.

When asked to comment on whether a recent presidential decree to expedite the privatization of certain assets was in response to the freezing of Russia’s assets in the West and whether Russia could now sell the property of those Western companies that left the country, Peskov explained: "These measures were taken against the backdrop of the hostile atmosphere around Russia and the hostile actions, including in the economic sphere, being implemented by a number of European countries and the European Union which unites them." He also pointed to the US sanctions packages currently in place. "Against this background, Russia takes measures it sees fit to ensure its interests," Peskov added.