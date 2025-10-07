EU countries incite Kiev to continue attacks on nuclear facilities — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. European Union and NATO countries are encouraging Kiev to continue attacks on peaceful nuclear facilities by covering up Ukrainian strikes on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

"We would like to stress that it was a Ukrainian strike that damaged the ZNPP-Dneprovskaya high-voltage power line on September 23, ending external electricity supplies to the station. By covering up such reckless actions by Kiev, EU and NATO countries not only push Ukraine to carry out more attacks on peaceful nuclear facilities but also become directly involved in them," the diplomat emphasized.

Commenting on the European External Action Service’s statement on the situation around the ZNPP, which contains anti-Russian rhetoric, Zakharova noted "these allegations sound particularly cynical when made by the European Union, an association that continues to provide Kiev with political, financial and military support, without which such provocations would have been impossible."