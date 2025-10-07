MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup East seized over four square kilometers of territory along the right bank of the Yanchur River in liberating the settlement of Novovasilevskoye in the Zaporozhye Region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

The settlement was liberated by troops of the 394th Guards Motor Rifle Regiment of the Battlegroup East’s 5th Guards Combined Arms Army, it specified.

"During offensive operations, troops from the Primorye Region liberated the settlement from Ukrainian armed formations and raised a Russian flag on its territory, gaining control of over four square kilometers along the right bank of the Yanchur River," the ministry said in a statement.

Battlegroup East forces continue successfully conducting combat operations against Ukrainian armed formations "driving the enemy out of fortified positions and liberating lands of the Zaporozhye and Dnepropetrovsk Regions," it said.

The video footage uploaded by the ministry shows Battlegroup East units liberating the settlement of Novovasilevskoye and destroying enemy equipment and strongholds. The video also shows Russian fighters unfurling a Russian tricolor flag on the streets of the liberated community.