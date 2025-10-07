Russian presidential council urges UN to act on children’s data on Mirotvorets

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. The Russian Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights addressed UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk with a request to take steps to remove children's information from Ukraine’s Mirotvorets (or Peacekeeper) extremist website, the press service said in a Telegram post.

"The Russian Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights has prepared an appeal to UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk. It was sent today with a cover letter by the council’s head Valery Fadeyev," the statement said. "We ask you to take measures within your powers and address the Ukrainian authorities with a request to delete the information on children from this database," the press service quoted the letter as saying.

The council specified that the Ukrainian authorities included the personal information of underage children in the database who are accused of "deliberate Russian aggression," as well as "breach of Ukraine’s sovereignty and state borders." The council emphasized that publishing the personal information of underage children infringes on their rights.

The Russian Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights also noted that these facts demonstrate Ukraine’s violation of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

The infamous Mirotvorets website was launched in 2014 to identify individuals allegedly posing a threat to Ukraine’s national security and publish their personal data. Over the years, it has collected the personal information of journalists, artists, and politicians who visited Crimea and Donbass or drew criticism from the site’s administrators for other reasons.