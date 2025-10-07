Moscow format not to discuss US ultimatum over Afghan air base — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. The seventh meeting of the Moscow format of talks on Afghanistan will not discuss the US ultimatum over the Bagram air base, Zamir Kabulov, adviser to the Russian foreign minister and presidential envoy for Afghanistan, told TASS.

"No, no such nonsense will be discussed," the diplomat said, commenting on the agenda of the upcoming meeting.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump warned that "bad things" would happen to Afghanistan if it refuses to hand over the base.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has already responded to the pressure from Washington as it said that the White House is well aware that "the Afghan people who won themselves freedom in battles with the Nazi will not compromise their national sovereignty in response to ultimatums."