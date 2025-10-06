Putin, Netanyahu discuss Syria, Iranian nuclear program — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a phone call this evening where they talked about Syria and the Iranian nuclear issue, among other things, the Kremlin press service said.

"The sides exchanged views on regional topics. Thus, they expressed readiness to try to find negotiated solutions to the situation around the Iranian nuclear program and further stabilization in Syria," it said.

Talks on Iranian nuclear dossier

Five rounds of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in 2025 yielded no results amid Israel’s military operation against Iran and US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

On September 9, Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) signed an agreement in Egypt to resume cooperation, which had been suspended following the June attacks by Israel and the United States. The lack of condemnation from the IAEA toward the countries that struck nuclear facilities had drawn criticism in Tehran.

On September 29, the UN Security Council voted down Russia and China’s draft resolution providing for a six-month extension of resolution 2231 that supports the Iranian nuclear deal. The United Nations’ anti-Iranian sanctions came into force from September 28.

On October 5, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that Tehran would have to revise its decisions on cooperation with the IAEA, since the Cairo agreement had lost its relevance amid the restored UNSC sanctions.

Situation in Syria

Armed opposition units in Syria launched a large-scale offensive on government troops in the Aleppo and Idlib governorates in late November 2024. On December 8, they entered Damascus, while President Bashar Assad stepped down and fled the country. Leader of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group (outlawed in Russia) Ahmed al-Sharaa became Syria’s de facto new leader. On January 29, he proclaimed himself acting president for the interim period, which, according to him, will last from four to five years.