MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Warsaw's transfer of army units to the borders with Germany and Lithuania can be seen as an attempt to plan a blockade of Russia’s Kaliningrad Region, military expert Alexander Stepanov told TASS.

"Such movements of armed forces are not spontaneous actions. The legal formalization and justification of their movements under the pretext of ensuring public safety in border areas is, in fact, aimed at forming echeloned cordons in the event of an attempt to blockade the Kaliningrad Region and contain the Russian forces deployed there," the expert noted.

Stepanov pointed out that such actions could be a sign of preparation for hostile actions, such as logistics blockades, airspace closures, and neutralizing the Baltic Fleet's retaliatory capabilities. According to the expert, Poland, along with the Baltic states, is one of the leaders in saturating the Russian border with HIMARS missile systems with ATACMS and GMLRS.

The focus is on obsolete ATACMS because the US military-industrial complex, primarily HIMARS manufacturer Lockheed Martin, is interested in replacing and modernizing its arsenal by introducing the new high-precision long-range PrSM missile, Stepanov emphasized. Therefore, all ATACMS are being sold to countries that are not defense-capability priorities for the US, but that are capable of posing a permanent threat to Russia.

Warsaw has officially sent army units to reinforce the border with Lithuania and Germany. Polish President Karol Nawrocki signed the relevant decree on October 3. According to a statement by the country’s National Security Bureau, the servicemen will assist the border service in controlling checkpoints and the border area from October 5. Formally, this measure is explained by the need to ensure "the inviolability of the border, security, and public order."