MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. The liberation of Otradnoye in the Kharkov Region allows the Russian Armed Forces to extend their control over the territory along the Russian border, Vitaly Ganchev, the head of the Kharkov military-civilian administration, told TASS.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported the liberation of the settlement on October 6.

"The Russian Armed Forces have liberated the village of Otradnoye in the Kharkov Region. It is a small settlement located a few kilometers from the border with the Belgorod Region. Thus, we assume that the Russian army will continue to expand its control along the border, mainly to the east. In this case, our troops will have the opportunity to join forces with the units operating there and increase their zone of influence," Ganchev said.