Poland ignores Russia’s proposal on clarifying drones’ origin — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Poland has ignored Russia’s proposal to establish a line of communication between the two countries’ defense and foreign ministries to clarify the situation as to the origin of the drones in Poland’s airspace, a senior Russian diplomat said.

"They ignored [this proposal] and turned to Brussels, rushed to Brussels to trigger Article 4. Although from the point of view of settling the situation, invoking Article 4 is senseless," Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told reporters when asked about Poland’s response to Russia’s proposal.

Warsaw "should have contacted Moscow if it has any questions about the origin of these drones," he said. "But since they did not do this, it means that they are not interested in clarifying the situation. They are only interested in making another horro story about the Russian threat out of this."

Drone incident

On the morning of September 10, Poland’s operational military command announced the destruction of several objects identified as UAVs that had violated national airspace. According to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, nineteen violations of the country’s airspace were reported overnight to September 10. In response to the incident, NATO, at Poland’s request, invoked Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty, initiating consultations among alliance members.

Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense said that during the night of September 9-10, Russian forces targeted Ukrainian military-industrial facilities in the Ivano-Frankovsk, Khmelnitsky, and Zhitomir regions, as well as in Vinnitsa and Lvov. The ministry emphasized that no targets within Polish territory were planned for destruction. It also noted that the UAVs allegedly crossing into Polish airspace had a maximum range of 700 kilometers. The Russian Defense Ministry expressed its readiness to engage in consultations with Poland regarding the incident. According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Poland’s authorities are unwilling to find the truth about the drone incident.