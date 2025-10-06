Kremlin spokesman shares how Putin's grandchildren congratulate him on his birthday

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin always receives warm congratulations from his grandchildren on his birthday, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said when asked how Putin plans to celebrate his birthday tomorrow and how his grandchildren usually congratulate their grandfather.

"Grandchildren congratulate their grandfather the same way grandchildren congratulate all grandfathers: warmly and with love," Peskov told a news conference.

Putin will turn 73 on October 7. He usually spends his birthday working, including receiving numerous calls from foreign leaders. Major international summits have been held several times on this day. The president also tries to spend some time with family and friends on this day.