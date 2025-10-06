Russian diplomat calls on world not turn blind eye to crimes against Russian journalists

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Russia’s foreign ministry keeps a record of all crimes against Russian journalists abroad so as not to let them drop out of the global public consciousness, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"I would like to say today that this is a job that is associated with colossal risks. And over these years, we have seen a huge number of examples of that. The Russian foreign ministry maintains a real list, a register, so to say, of what our journalists are faced with [abroad]. We are doing this so that international organizations and the global community, which is blind and deaf to this tragedy of the present-day world, can see the facts and acknowledge them," she said at an unveiling ceremony for a sculpture dedicated to Russian journalists in front of the TASS headquarters in downtown Moscow.

According to the Russian diplomat, this sculpture can be seen as the continuation of TASS’ best traditions. "Indeed, this is a very encouraging monument. I think it will attract children who will learn about this profession from early childhood. I think this is yet another fine tradition for the city of Moscow, where streets and squares are woven into socio-cultural life, engaging both city residents and tourists," she went on to say.

She expressed hope that this monument will become a source of inspiration for journalists, a special symbol of good fortune. "I hope it will bring luck and happiness, and perhaps become a talisman for TASS employees and other journalists.

The Russian Journalists memorial consists of three figures - a reporter with a microphone, a photographer, and a cameraman. Its creator is Russian Honored Artist Vladimir Ivanov. The site chosen is significant: TASS’ history goes back to the St. Petersburg Telegraph Agency, Russia’s first-ever official news agency inaugurated on September 1, 1904.