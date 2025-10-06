Poland working to undermine, destroy very essence of OSCE — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Poland has long been engaged in destructive activities aimed at undermining and destroying the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS.

"Warsaw has long been engaged in destructive activities aimed at undermining and destroying the OSCE's very essence. They should not just pronounce the letters of the organization's name, but also understand what it stands for and why it was created. It was created for security and cooperation. Thanks to NATO's efforts, little remains of this security and cooperation," the diplomat said, commenting on Poland's cancellation of visas for Russian Public Institute of Electoral Law representatives who were to participate in the Warsaw Human Dimension Conference organized by the OSCE Chairmanship-in-Office.