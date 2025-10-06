What is known about consequences of overnight Ukrainian drone attack on Russian regions

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Air defenses downed 251 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight, the Defense Ministry reported.

One person was injured as a result of falling drone debris in the Nizhny Novgorod region.

TASS has compiled the main information about the attack’s consequences.

Scale

- On-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 251 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian regions overnight, the Defense Ministry said.

- According to the statement, 40 drones were shot down over Crimea, 34 over the Kursk Region, 30 over the Belgorod Region, 20 over the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 17 over the Voronezh Region, 11 over the Krasnodar Region, eight each over the Bryansk and Tula Regions, four over the Ryazan Region, two each over the Vladimir, Ivanovo, Kaluga, Tambov, and Oryol Regions, one each over the Lipetsk and Moscow Regions, 62 over the Black Sea, and five over the Sea of Azov.

Consequences

- One person was injured by falling drone debris in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, Governor Gleb Nikitin reported.

- The victim is receiving all necessary medical care.

- The falling debris also caused several local fires in the private sector, which were quickly extinguished.

- In addition, the windows of residential buildings and the roof of a gas station were damaged.

- Nikitin added that work to eliminate the consequences of the attack is ongoing.

- Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported on his Max channel that emergency services are working at the site where the drone debris fell in the Moscow Region.