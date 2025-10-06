MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Russia’s East battlegroup destroyed three Starlink stations and 14 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) control points over the past 24 hours, the group’s press center chief Alexey Yakovlev reported.

"During the past day, the enemy lost more than 270 personnel, one Kozak armored combat vehicle, eight cars, a supply depot, combat supply points, three Starlink satellite communication stations, and 14 UAV control points," Yakovlev said.

He also emphasized that fighters of the East battlegroup continue to carry out combat missions within the zone of the special military operation.