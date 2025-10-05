RDIF chief assesses chances of US accepting Putin’s proposal on New START as high

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Kirill Dmitriev, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO and special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with other countries, does not rule out that the United States will accept Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposal on the New START Treaty.

"US President Donald Trump has stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposals on adhering to the restrictions under the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty sound ‘like a good idea.’ <…> Judging by today’s news, the probability of such an outcome is quite high," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

On September 22, Putin stated at a meeting with the Russian Security Council that Russia was prepared to continue adhering to the treaty's quantitative restrictions for another year after the New START expires in February. However, he emphasized that this measure is only viable if Washington follows suit.