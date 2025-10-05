MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Over the past 24 hours, servicemen from Russia’s Battlegroup East destroyed four Starlink communication stations and 12 UAV control centers of the Ukrainian armed forces, Alexey Yakovlev, head of the group's press center, reported.

"Over the course of the day, the enemy lost <…> four Starlink satellite communication stations and 12 UAV control centers," he said.

Yakovlev added that the group's fighters continue to carry out combat missions in the special military operation zone.