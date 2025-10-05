{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Military operation in Ukraine

Possible Tomahawk deliveries to Kiev will be limited to early modifications — expert

The range of these cruise missiles is significantly shorter, Vladimir Yeranosyan, an expert at the Bureau of Military-Political Analysis, emphasized

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces can receive Tomahawk cruise missiles but only their early modifications, Vladimir Yeranosyan, an expert at the Bureau of Military-Political Analysis, told TASS.

"These will not be long-range missiles with a range of 2,500 kilometers, but, for example, missiles of the first modification - Block I. Their range is significantly shorter," Yeranosyan said.

Furthermore, he noted that Tomahawk missiles can be adapted to the Mk 41 anti-ballistic missile systems, which Poland and Romania already possess, among others.

"If a key strategic decision is made regarding the delivery of Tomahawk missile launch platforms to Ukraine, they could be easily refitted and delivered along with missiles from the UK," the expert added.

On September 28, US Vice President J.D. Vance announced that the Washington administration is discussing the possibility of supplying Tomahawk missiles to European allies for subsequent transfer to Kiev. Vance stressed the final decision would be made by President Donald Trump. The American news outlet Axios reported on September 26 that Trump had previously refused a request to supply Tomahawk cruise missiles to NATO allies for their subsequent transfer to Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin noted at a plenary session of the Valdai International Discussion Club on October 2 that "using Tomahawks without the direct participation of American military personnel is impossible. This would signify a completely new, qualitatively new stage of escalation, including in relations between Russia and the United States."

Battlegroup West destroys 29 heavy quadcopters, 41 UAV control centers in 24 hours
Air defense crews and mobile fire teams also shot down nine fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles and a HIMARS multiple launch rocket
Russia-Iran partnership treaty comes into effect — MFA
The coming into force of the agreement "marks an important milestone in the history of Russian-Iranian interstate relations that have reached a new level of broad strategic partnership," the Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized
Dodik calls drone incidents in Europe part of global provocation against Russia
Russia is as close as possible to the concept of a prosperous and wealthy country, said President of the Republika Srpska
Hamas agrees to release all Israeli hostages, return bodies of those killed
The movement also stressed that it is prepared to "immediately enter, through the mediators, into negotiations to discuss the details
Hungarian Foreign Minister slams EU as 'lie factory'
Peter Szijjarto also accused the head of the EPP of "Hungaryophobia" and wrote that he is waiting to see what the EU leadership, the Baltic countries or Manfred Weber will come up with "for the fourth time after they failed with the third lie"
NASA may deploy nuclear weapons to Moon under cover of astronaut mission — expert
Washington is focused on expanding its launch capabilities for a potential deployment of offensive weapons to orbit, said Stepanov
Trump keeps spirit of Anchorage, wants better ties with Russia — ex-US official
US leader "doesn't want to be the president who is accused of ‘losing Ukraine’, Graham Fuller said
Humanitarian situation in Kiev-controlled regions near-critical — Russian defense ministry
According to the UN Children’s Fund, some 8.7 million people in Ukraine are facing starvation
Syrian opposition seems to induce military intervention - Russian Foreign Minister
“We also believe that the national coalition is not the sole representative of the Syrian people,” Sergei Lavrov said
The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude
Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev finds historical parallels in the behavior of the current leaders of Finland and their predecessors from almost a century ago and recalls the aftermath of their aggressive attacks on Russia
Ukraine unlikely to get Tomahawk missiles — US magazine
Ukraine could not utilize the cruise missiles without US intelligence locating targets and guiding the missiles, a potential red line that could draw the US into direct conflict with Russia, according to The American Conservative
As many as 32 police officers injured in riots in Tbilisi — Deputy Interior Minister
30 officers have minor injuries
Russia finalizing development of strike systems — Putin
The head of state warned that in case of materialization of US plans Moscow will drop the memorandum on deployment of small and medium range strike assets
Putin calls nationalization of oil and gas sector 'complicated, dangerous process'
This process can lead to negative effects, according to Putin
Dodik says he asked Putin to work out solutions with Trump regarding Balkans
It was particularly important for president of Republika Srpska to retain confidence in Russia's strategic support in the UN Security Council
Medics reduce number of wound-related lifetime disabilities — chief traumatologist
Advanced stages of providing care to wounded soldiers have been reinforced by specialized specialists, said Vladimir Khominets
Unrest in Tbilisi is attempted coup, ruling party’s secretary general says
Kakha Kaladze indicated that demonstrators "broke into the presidential palace"
Number of police officers injured in the unrest in Tbilisi reaches 21 — Health Ministry
Ambulances carried them to medical facilities
Russian official sees presidential envoy as driving force behind US Gaza peace plan
On September 29, the White House unveiled the US president’s comprehensive plan to resolve the Gaza conflict
Press review: EU divided on Ukrainian reparations loan as Denmark targets Russian tankers
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, October 2nd
Explosions reported in Ukrainian city of Odessa
No air raid warnings have been issued for the region
Russia warns Japan of countermeasures over military drills — MFA
The Japanese side "was told that provocative military activity next to the Far Eastern borders of our country, conducted also in cooperation with extra-regional countries - NATO members - is categorically inadmissible"
Tbilisi police detained five organizers of rally for calls for regime change
These crimes carry a prison sentence of up to nine years
Trump's raised fist could grace new US commemorative $1 coin
The move is planned as part of the celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States
US journalist describes videos from Ukraine’s Bucha as ‘context-and-evidence-free’
Nobody is immune to social media's manipulations, Glenn Greenwald pointed out
Russia, Azerbaijan start producing oil tankers — Putin
"Their use, particularly on the Azov-Black Sea and Caspian routes, will make it possible to noticeably scale up deliveries of energy resources to global markets," the Russian leader said
Launch Day: Xbox talks to TASS about new console, Bethesda & future of gaming
TASS talked exclusively with Ben Decker, Head of Gaming Services at Xbox
Europe pays three times more for energy abandoning Russian resources — Russian MFA
As the ministry stressed, this has led to widespread closures of production facilities and their outflow to third countries
Pashinyan follows in Zelensky's footsteps by quantum leaps — high-ranking source in Moscow
Earlier, Nikol Pashinyan said that Armenia's security allies had allegedly publicly called for regime change in Yerevan against the backdrop of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh
Moscow hits back at allegations of Iranian drone deliveries to Russia
Maria Zakharova pointed to a recent statement by a deputy spokesperson for the US Department of State who took advantage of US media reports alleging that Iran has been supplying drones to Russia
Russian troops liberate seven communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 1,600 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy tanks and 16 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the Defense Ministry reported
Poland decides to seize Gazprom shares in EuRoPol GAZ — newspaper
The Minister established a compulsory management procedure against Gazprom to ensure the functioning of EuRoPol GAZ
Explosions reported in Kiev-controlled city of Kherson
There have been no air raid warnings for the Ukraine-held areas of the Kherson Region
Dmitry Konov: I will work here until the day I'm fired
SIBUR CEO in Top Business Officials, a special project by TASS
Death toll among those climbing volcano in Kamchatka up to two
The second victim died
Boracay tanker resumes voyage after being detained by French authorities
According to the Brest prosecutor’s office, the tanker, which is under European sanctions, was blocked due to the captain’s unclear explanations as to the vessel’s national affiliation and its flag
Lukoil to change corporate governance structure
It is also proposed that the title of president of the company be changed to chief executive director
Ukrainian military launches over 100 drones at Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day
Two people died
Japan’s ruling party fails to elect new leader in first round of vote
Takaichi gained a total of 183 votes, while Koizumi garnered 164
Russia to respond to seizure of its assets with very tough measures — Foreign Ministry
The West is seeking to confiscate Russian assets to compensate for the heavy costs of maintaining "the bloody Ukrainian conflict and the Kiev regime," Maria Zakharova said
Putin expects Space Forces to steadfastly safeguard Russia’s strategic interests
It is gratifying to know that the Space Forces personnel carefully preserve and develop the glorious traditions of their predecessors
American lawmakers believe Russia, US have no reason not to be trading partners
The US government estimates that trade between Russia and the US amounted to $3.5 billion in 2024
900 mil vehicles, acft take part in eliminating flood aftermath
Along with pontoonb rige laying vehicles, heavy-duty mechanized bridges, floating transporters, and tug motorboatds
Kiev unlikely to get new Tomahawks, old ones ineffective against Russia — expert
"They can't for various reasons, for the disclosure of technology, should they fall into Russian hands, should they land unexploded, and so forth," said Patrick Henningsen, a geopolitical analyst, journalist and founder of the 21st Century Wire portal
Georgian prime minister blames unrest in Tbilisi on EU ambassador
Irakly Kobakhidze stressed that "some foreigners directly supported the attempt to overthrow the constitutional order"
Ukrainian attacks kill 20 civilians in Russia’s Belgorod Region in September
The governor said 185 residents were injured
Dmitry Rogozin: My planning horizon is infinite
Roscosmos Corporation CEO in a TASS special project Top Officials
EU prolongs anti-Russia sanctions for 'hybrid activities' by one year
This sanctions mechanism includes asset freezes and EU entry bans for 47 individuals and 15 entities
Russian air defenses shoot down 314 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones in past day
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, a total of 667 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 88,028 drones, 631 missile systems, 25,351 tanks and other armored combat vehicles
Russia’s Intellectual Property Service registers five Rolex trademarks
The validity period of the trademarks is ten years from the date of submission
Iranian president informs supreme leader about need to relocate capital
Masoud Pezeshkian stressed that Tehran has diminishing water resources every day and the problem of soil subsidence is serious - in some districts of the capital it has reached 30 centimeters
Russian armed forces destroy a special forces group of Ukrainian armed forces in Kupyansk
Ukrainian servicemen were attempting to leave the city in an armored vehicle
Russian Space Troops tracked 1,300 Russian, foreign launches this year
In line with their combat duty in 2025, specialists of the Main Centre for Reconnaissance of Situation in Space monitored over 3,200 space objects, controlled the orbiting of over 3,000 spacecraft, and also controlled the de-orbiting of over 1,300 spacecraft, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Russian forces advancing near Volchansk despite buildup of Ukrainian forces — expert
Military expert Andrey Marochko noted that the Ukrainian armed forces command regularly sends additional forces and resources to Vovchansk, including from the command reserve
In DPR two military neurosurgeons perform as many surgeries as peacetime hospital
Neurosurgeons performed more than 100 operations on wounded soldiers in four months
Russian Kinzhal, Iskander missiles become harder to intercept, says newspaper report
As a result of the modernization, they now make some last-minute maneuvers that make them more difficult to take out
Russia working on multi-purpose satellite system for controlling drones
Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Bakanov said in his speech that the growth in the number of drones has exceeded all forecasts in both the civil and military spheres
Russian medics never handled some wounds soldiers get in special operation — neurosurgeon
In particular, Dmitry Svistov pointed out that traumatic injuries to the blood vessels supplying the brain are now far more prevalent than before
West's boorishness is directed eastwards, Russia needs strong navy — Maritime Board chief
If we lose ground, European leaders in particular will become more brazen and create even more problems for us, said Nikolay Patrushev
Alexander Galitsky: I’m a natural born fatalist
The founder of the Almaz Capital venture fund in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Several energy facilities damaged in Ukraine's Chernigov Region
Explosions were reported in the Chernigov Region last night
Rescuers in Kamchatka lowered a surviving tourist to the foot of Vilyuchinsky Volcano
The woman was unharmed, but severely hypothermic and unable to move independently
Searches underway in Moscow, St. Pete in order to expose Aum Shinrikyo followers
A court in Moscow prohibited the operation of Aum Shinrikyo in Russia back on April 18, 1995
NATO forces, isolation threats cannot intimidate Russia — Dodik
The EU is making the same mistake in Ukraine that it did in the Western Balkans, said President of Republika Srpska
US ready to launch operation in Venezuela to combat drug trafficking — newspaper
Experts say that the forces assembled are now sufficient to capture and hold key strategic targets, such as ports and airfields in Venezuela
Lavrov urges those speculating on issue of nuclear war to understand their responsibility
As Sergey Lavrov noted, the Russian president has repeatedly stated that Russian nuclear doctrine only provides for retaliatory measures aimed at preventing Russia’s destruction through direct nuclear strikes that pose a threat to the existence of the Russian state
Press review: Putin asserts Valdai stance as Russia is ready to repel US missiles
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 3rd
Russia’s tactical weapons arsenal bigger, more modern than America’s — expert
Speaking at the Valdai Discussion Club on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow has a larger stockpile of tactical weapons than Washington
Ukraine reports most massive attack on its gas production infrastructure since 2022
The facilities are located in the Poltava and Kharkov regions
All types of microsurgical procedures available to wounded in special operation zone
In certain regions, over 20% of wounded individuals sustain eye injuries
Police officers injured during clashes with protesters near presidential palace in Tbilisi
Interior Ministry spokesman Kakha Bukhradze did not give the exact number
Hamas divided on disarmament, release of hostages — newspaper
On September 29, the White House unveiled the US president’s comprehensive plan to resolve the Gaza conflict
Ukrainian forces attack DPR five times in last 24 hours, two civilians killed
Eight residential buildings, cars, and civilian infrastructure were damaged
Iran women’s football team turned out to include four men
British media reported that the men will be allowed to play for the women’s team after they undergo sex change operation
Russia to seek Bout’s extradition to homeland
We have legal instruments for this purpose in the relations with the US, said Lavrov
Cossack Party plans to open branches in 83 regions
The party will be financed out of membership fees
Dodik asks Putin not to leave Republika Srpska to EU bureaucrats
Milorad Dodik added that Brussels continues making the country "suffocate"
IN BRIEF: Elections in Georgia and unrest in Tbilisi
Georgian authorities have called the opposition rally an attempted coup orchestrated by foreign agents
8 gunmen, including 4 warlords destroyed in Nalchik
Neither civilians nor law enforcers were injured in the special operation
Newly-elected leader of Japan's ruling party to become first female prime minister
Takaichi received 185 out of 341 votes, while her rival, Shinjiro Koizumi, son of ex-Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi, gained 156 votes
Tbilisi police detained opposition figure who called for a march to presidential residence
Security forces detained former Prosecutor General Murtaza Zodelava and another opposition figure, Irakli Nadiradze, one of the organizers of Saturday's protest
Ukrainians do not want to die for regime that sold sovereignty, for oligarchs - official
The speaker underscored that "Russia is more interested than anyone in peace on the Ukrainian soil, which has not been there for eight years already"
Kiev loses 1,510 troops along engagement line in past day — Russia’s top brass
During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 515 troops, a tank and two US-made Bradley IFV's in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center
Russia hopes Armenia won’t follow in Ukraine’s footsteps — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said Russia is determined to develop relations with Armenia
Anastasia Venza from Moscow Region crowned as Miss Russia 2025
The winner receives the chance to represent Russia at international contests
List of businessmen wishing to return from the UK to Russia includes 16 names
On February 3, Russia’s business ombudsman Boris Titov handed the list to President Vladimir Putin
Sales of new passenger cars in Russia down 18.7% in September to 122,700 units
Sales of Lada brand at the beginning of fall accounted for more than 21% of total sales reaching 26,400 units, according to research
Ukrainian soldiers from elite unit surrender to Russian troops near Krasnoarmeysk
The group includes soldiers forcibly mobilized into the Ukrainian army
Russia to bolster defense long-term post-special operation — Medvedev
According to the Security Council deputy chairman, Russia's military hardware will be in demand on world markets, "even more than it was before"
US Department of Justice declines to comment on Russian DJ’s arrest at US request
Kaznacheev was arrested in Berlin under the order issued by a court of one of the Maryland’s 24 districts on December 9, 2019
Lavrov, Valdai Club experts to discuss ways to resolve Middle East issue
The top Russian diplomat earlier pointed out that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was another example of a regional tragedy created by US policies
Those who tried to storm Georgian presidential palace committed a crime — prime minister
This foreign agent will be completely neutralized, noted Irakly Kobakhidze
Observers from Belarus note calm atmosphere at Georgian elections
The Belarusian CEC noted that ballot scanners are being used at polling stations and that automatic vote counting is underway
Leonid Boguslavsky: Our team is bound to become a legend
The owner of the RTP Global venture capital firm in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Russian citizen detained in Singapore on charges of violating US laws
The embassy confirmed that it had received official notification from the police regarding the detention
US relations, European militarization, Ukraine’s army losses: Putin’s statements at Valdai
TASS has compiled the key statements from the Russian leader
Some well-informed sources indicate new strikes against Iran are under discussion — Lavrov
According to the Russian Foreign Minister, all of this is coordinated - the military threat as well as the measures aimed at economically suffocating Iran
Russia for arms control, but dialogue possible after policy change in US — Lavrov
Foreign Minister pointed out it was pretty clear to Moscow the US ideas of launching nuclear arms control talks regardless of the "negative military-political context and the dismal state of affairs in Russia-West relations" were utterly out of place
Statements regarding Tomahawks may be distraction from problems in US — Putin
The Russian leader outlined this position at the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club
In NATO, even without knowing Russian, they understand what Putin is saying — Kremlin aide
Contrasting Western politicians with their military counterparts, an aide to the Russian leader Nikolay Patrushev asserted that the latter "understand that if this course continues, a terrible catastrophe is inevitable"
Russian army currently stronger than all others, including US — Maritime Board chief
However, Nikolay Patrushev cautioned that even such formidable forces would struggle to deter Western aggression without domestic support
