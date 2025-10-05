Possible Tomahawk deliveries to Kiev will be limited to early modifications — expert

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces can receive Tomahawk cruise missiles but only their early modifications, Vladimir Yeranosyan, an expert at the Bureau of Military-Political Analysis, told TASS.

"These will not be long-range missiles with a range of 2,500 kilometers, but, for example, missiles of the first modification - Block I. Their range is significantly shorter," Yeranosyan said.

Furthermore, he noted that Tomahawk missiles can be adapted to the Mk 41 anti-ballistic missile systems, which Poland and Romania already possess, among others.

"If a key strategic decision is made regarding the delivery of Tomahawk missile launch platforms to Ukraine, they could be easily refitted and delivered along with missiles from the UK," the expert added.

On September 28, US Vice President J.D. Vance announced that the Washington administration is discussing the possibility of supplying Tomahawk missiles to European allies for subsequent transfer to Kiev. Vance stressed the final decision would be made by President Donald Trump. The American news outlet Axios reported on September 26 that Trump had previously refused a request to supply Tomahawk cruise missiles to NATO allies for their subsequent transfer to Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin noted at a plenary session of the Valdai International Discussion Club on October 2 that "using Tomahawks without the direct participation of American military personnel is impossible. This would signify a completely new, qualitatively new stage of escalation, including in relations between Russia and the United States."