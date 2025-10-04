Russian official sees presidential envoy as driving force behind US Gaza peace plan

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff was the "key driving force" behind Donald Trump’s plan to resolve the conflict in the Gaza Strip, said Kirill Dmitriev, Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO and special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with other countries.

"President Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff was the key driving force behind Trump’s Gaza peace plan—built for lasting Middle East peace. Legacy media, led by the New York Times, tried to undermine Witkoff’s work—and in doing so, to undermine peace itself," he wrote on the X social media platform.

On September 29, the White House unveiled the US president’s comprehensive plan to resolve the Gaza conflict. The proposal includes temporary external administration of the enclave and the deployment of international stabilization forces. Israel accepted the plan.

In the early hours of Saturday, Hamas expressed readiness to release all living Israeli hostages held in the enclave and hand over the bodies. The movement also confirmed its willingness to turn over the responsibility of running Gaza to a Palestinian body of independent technocrat politicians. However, Hamas noted that the remaining points of Trump’s plan regarding the future of Gaza should be discussed within a "comprehensive Palestinian national framework.".