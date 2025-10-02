Putin says he discussed with Trump restoring Russia-US ties

SOCHI, October 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that during his visit to Alaska he briefly discussed reviving bilateral relations with his US counterpart Donald Trump.

"After all, one way or the other, albeit briefly, in this case, we were talking about restoring the Russia-US ties which are not simply at a dead end but at their lowest level over the entire time that I can recall," the Russian leader said at a plenary session of the Valdai International Discussion Club.

He replied in the negative to a question as to whether he told something Trump about Ukraine’s history at the Alaska summit.

"No," Putin said, replying to the moderator’s question on the matter. "I told my other American interlocutors, to be frank, we indeed talked about potential options of settling [the Ukraine crisis]," the Russian president explained.

About Russia-US summit

On August 15, a summit between Russia and the US took place at a military base in Alaska. The talks lasted more than three hours and included several formats: one-on-one in the American leader’s limousine en route to the main venue and in a small group of "three on three." The Russian delegation included Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while the US delegation included US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Following the talks, Putin told the press that the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict was the main topic of the summit. The Russian leader also called for a new beginning in bilateral relations and a return to cooperation. He invited his US counterpart to Moscow. For his part, the US president announced the progress achieved in the talks but noted that the two sides had not reached an agreement on everything.