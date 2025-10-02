Some countries’ attempts to 'ban' political opponents do not work — Putin

SOCHI, October 2. /TASS/. The authorities of some countries try to ‘ban’ political opponents who gain great trust among citizens but these attempts do not work, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary session of the Valdai International Discussion Club on Thursday.

"In some countries, there are attempts to ban their political opponents who already gain large legitimacy and great trust among electors. We know this and have seen this," Putin said.

"But this does not work. Bans do not work," the Russian leader stressed.