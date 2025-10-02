Necessary to be prepared for anything in today's world, stakes are extremely high — Putin

SOCHI, October 2. /TASS/. The current global environment, marked by rapid and often dramatic changes, requires readiness for any development, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his speech at the Valdai plenary session.

He emphasized that individual responsibility is especially significant, noting that "the stakes in the current situation are extremely high."

"We have repeatedly stressed that we live in a time when everything is changing very quickly, and these changes are often dramatic. Of course, none of us can fully predict the future, but that does not relieve us of the responsibility to be prepared for anything that may happen," Putin said. "Both practice and recent events show that we must be ready for anything. In such times, every person’s responsibility is especially great - responsibility for their own destiny, for the future of their country, and for the entire world. The stakes, in this case, are extremely high," the president noted.