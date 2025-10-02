Russia to send suitable delegation to G20 summit in South Africa — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russia will have appropriate representation at next month’s summit of the Group of Twenty to be hosted by Johannesburg, with President Vladimir Putin attending "one way or another", Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a news briefing.

"He [Putin] will participate in the G20 [summit]. One way or another, Russia will engage at an appropriate level and as actively as possible as we take an active part in all segments of work at the G20," he said when asked to comment on the possibility of Putin attending the summit.

The G20, an informal international forum currently comprising 19 countries, namely, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Great Britain, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, and the United States, as well as the European Union and the African Union, will hold its next summit on November 21-22.