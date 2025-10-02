Kremlin regrets Moldovan leader’s stance on Russian military presence in Transnistria

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. The Kremlin regrets Moldovan President Maia Sandu’s remarks about the need to find a way to ensure the withdrawal of Russian forces from Transnistria, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"One can only regret such a stance," he said.

After Sandu’s party secured victory in the parliamentary elections despite the opposition’s refusal to recognize the outcome due to numerous irregularities and alleged fraud, the president announced plans to reintegrate the Republic of Transnistria on Chisinau’s terms. According to the Moldovan leader, this would require the withdrawal of Russian troops from the region.

Russian servicemen are present in Transnistria under the 1992 agreement with Moldova, with their mission being to guarantee security in the region following a civil armed conflict in the early 1990s. The contingent, numbering about 1,000, includes Transnistrian residents who hold Russian citizenship along with Moldovan passports.