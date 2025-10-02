Russia-Iran partnership treaty comes into effect — MFA

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. The comprehensive strategic partnership treaty between Moscow and Tehran took effect on Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between the Russian Federation and the Islamic Republic of Iran, signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Moscow on January 17, 2025, became effective on October 2," the ministry announced. According to it, the treaty "reflects the strategic choice made by the political leadership of Russia and Iran toward enhancing the friendly and good neighborly bilateral relations which serve the two countries’ core interests."

The coming into force of the agreement "marks an important milestone in the history of Russian-Iranian interstate relations that have reached a new level of broad strategic partnership," the Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized.

The document sets key benchmarks "for priority spheres of bilateral cooperation in the long term," the ministry continued. Among other things, it envisages efforts to strengthen cooperation in the international arena amid the evolving multipolar world order, including close coordination at major multilateral associations, and joint efforts toward consolidating stability and security in the region and countering common challenges and threats," Russia’s MFA added.