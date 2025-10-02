Russia’s COIS has proof of hundreds of Ukrainian militants killed in Sudan

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Sudanese government forces have eliminated hundreds of Ukrainian militants fighting for extremist units, Alexander Ivanov, Director of the Commonwealth of Officers for International Security (COIS), told TASS.

"It’s hard to say exactly how many [Ukrainian] mercenaries have been neutralized because of the clandestine and illegal nature of this activity by Kiev. However, given the scale of the conflict in Sudan and statements from Ukraine about planned weapons deliveries to the region, this may indicate that hundreds rather than dozens of [Ukrainian] fighters have been taken out," Ivanov said.

According to him, the COIS had enough information revealing the involvement of Ukrainian militants in the conflict previously, too, but this time multiple casualties among them have been reported. "This is a direct and expected consequence of the destabilizing policy course being pursued by Kiev as often highlighted by me and other experts," the COIS head emphasized.

As regards their experience, they are mostly skilled in using drones and Western weapons that have been illegally provided by Ukraine to that region, and they are mostly tasked with conducting sabotage, reconnaissance, and training local armed formations, Ivanov specified. "All of them are militants who have been trained with support from Western instructors," he noted.