European Union changing approach to anti-Russian sanctions — EC chief

BRUSSELS, October 2. /TASS/. The EU is planning to introduce stricter restrictions against Russia, European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen said following an informal meeting of member states' heads of state or government in Copenhagen.

"We proposed a new approach of sanctions. We do not approach the sanctions in incremental steps anymore, but we present much more robust measures on energy, financial services and trade. That is the 19th sanctions package that is on the table right now," she said in a statement published on the EC’s website.

On September 19, von der Leyen presented the European Commission's proposals for the next package of anti-Russian sanctions. They include, among other things, a ban on Russian LNG imports to the EU from January 2027, as well as measures against cryptocurrencies and banks.