MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russia expects the Moldovan authorities to return to normalizing bilateral relations after the parliamentary elections, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said in an interview with the Izvestia daily.

"We hope that right conclusions will be drawn - in favor of restoration, normalization, and good-neighborly development of relations, rather than a path to nowhere, meaning a break with Russia, a reckless rapprochement with the European Union and NATO, and turning the country into a logistical hub for supporting the Kiev regime," he said.

"We expect the Moldovan authorities to take a responsible approach to the fact that the majority of the population of Moldova itself did not accept their course as a whole, including the policy of destroying relations with Russia," Galuzin noted.

The Moldovan authorities organized a campaign of persecution against Russian-language media and political parties advocating for the normalization and development of relations with Russia long ago, he stressed. "All this was once again evident as parliamentary elections in Moldova were prepared and held, when parties and politicians unfavorable to the regime were barred from participating in them, and obstacles were created for voting, in particular for Moldovan citizens living in Transnistria," the senior Russian diplomat said.