MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. The European countries will answer in court for the use of immobilized Russian assets, and will eventually have to return everything, said Leonid Slutsky, the head of the State Duma’s international affairs committee and the leader of the LDPR Party.

Earlier, the European Commission (EC) allocated a new four-billion-euro tranche for Ukraine from the seized Russian assets. According to the Commission, funds will be directed to support the defense sector, with two billion euro earmarked to buy drones.

"The informal summit in Copenhagen has already allocated four billion euro, secured on incomes generated by sovereign Russian assets, for military aid to Ukraine. Two billion of them will be used to produce drones, which attack peaceful Russian cities daily. European bureaucrats are nothing but thieves, who finance Zelensky’s terrorist regime. They will answer in court for every euro cent, and will return everything to Russia," Slutsky wrote on Telegram.

The lawmaker went on to say that the move will undermine the trust of investors from the countries of the global majority.

"The capital outflow has already begun. And this process can hardly be reversed in the near term," he added.

On September 10, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the European Commission did not intend to confiscate frozen Russian assets in the West, but would use them to issue loans to Ukraine. The majority of Russia's sovereign assets frozen in Europe, just over 200 bln euros, are blocked on the Euroclear platform in Belgium. The depository has repeatedly opposed their seizure, warning that it could lead to Russia seizing European or Belgian assets elsewhere in the world through legal action. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz wrote in an article for the British newspaper Financial Times that his country advocates providing Ukraine with an interest-free loan of nearly €140 billion using Russian sovereign assets frozen in EU countries.