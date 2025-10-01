Kremlin expects Putin’s speech at Valdai Discussion Club to trigger a global discussion

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov expects that Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s speech at the Valdai Discussion Club on Thursday will trigger a global discussion.

"The president will address participants in the plenary session of the 22nd annual meeting of the Valdai [Discussion] Club tomorrow. This will be his customary annual address. Without exaggeration, the global public is eagerly anticipating this speech," Peskov said at a news briefing. "As a rule, these speeches turn out to be very meaningful and provoke a lengthy discussion and analysis. Hopefully, it will be the case this time as well," he added.

The 22nd annual meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club titled, The Polycentric World: Instructions for Use, is taking place in Sochi from September 29 - October 2. It has gathered 140 participants from more than 40 countries. Experts, including those from Britain, China, Germany, India, Malaysia, Pakistan, and South Africa, will present speeches.