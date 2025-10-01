MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Russian forces liberated 20 populated communities in September, according to TASS estimates based on the Russian Defense Ministry’s bulletins.

In September, Battlegroup East completed the liberation of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in its area of responsibility, taking control of nine populated communities in the DPR, eight in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, two in the Zaporozhye Region and one in the Sumy Region.

In the DPR, Battlegroup South liberated the settlements of Fyodorovka, Markovo, Pereyezdnoye, Maiskoye and Seversk Maly, while Battlegroup West liberated Derilovo, Kirovsk and Shandrigolovo, and units of Battlegroup North liberated Muravka.

Servicemen of Battlegroup East liberated Novosyolovka, Khorosheye, Sosnovka, Novonikolayevka, Berezovoye, Kalinovskoye, and Stepovoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, and Olgovskoye and Novoivanovka in the Zaporozhye Region.

Battlegroup North carried out offensive operations, moving deeper into enemy defenses in the Sumy Region and liberating Yunakovka, which had served as a key logistics hub during Ukraine's incursion into Russia’s Kursk Region.

According to the Defense Ministry, Russian forces liberated an area of over 4,714 square kilometers between January 1 and September 25, taking control of 205 populated communities in the special military operation zone.