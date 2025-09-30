{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Ukraine crisis

US voices commitment to Ukraine peace in meetings with Russia — MFA

The parties also spoke about the need to understand the root causes of the conflict, Maria Zakharova added
© Press Service of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs/TASS

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. US representatives, including during the meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, have reaffirmed the need for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine and that its root causes must be taken into consideration, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated, commenting on the remarks by US Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg that Washington does not impede Kiev’s strikes deep into Russian territory.

"We understand that he is subordinate to the US President, who has spoken in favor of a peaceful resolution to the situation in Ukraine," she said, emphasizing that subordinates should follow this course. "The delegation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held negotiations with US Secretary of State [Marco] Rubio in New York on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UNGA, building upon the meeting in Anchorage. All parties confirmed the necessity of finding a peaceful settlement and also spoke about the need to understand the root causes of the conflict," the diplomat added.

